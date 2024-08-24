LRI Investments LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 850.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Masco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $80.74.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.