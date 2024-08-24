LRI Investments LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,623,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,586.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,843,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,469,000 after buying an additional 1,501,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,357,000 after buying an additional 536,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,590.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 459,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,614,000 after buying an additional 450,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

