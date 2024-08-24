LRI Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. 2,488,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,457. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $83.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.