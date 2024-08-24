LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

LSI Industries Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $32,042.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,571,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $142,028.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,025 shares of company stock valued at $788,269. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

