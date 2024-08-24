Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $10.36 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

