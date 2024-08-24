LVZ Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,569 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

LVZ Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

GMAR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $36.21.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.