LVZ Inc. Sells 409 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LVZ Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.06. 2,024,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,777. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

