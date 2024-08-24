Magnite’s (MGNI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Magnite has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 19,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $284,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 363,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,417.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Day sold 20,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $269,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 19,607 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $284,301.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 363,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,417.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,514 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 42.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 142,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth $9,938,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

