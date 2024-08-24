Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.37

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $12.30. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 1,407 shares traded.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.19%.

Magyar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Magyar Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

