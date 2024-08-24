Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,946 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.
About Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF
