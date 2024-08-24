Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $800.00

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.40) and last traded at GBX 797 ($10.36), with a volume of 73872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 797 ($10.36).
Mattioli Woods Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of £416.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,210.53, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 793.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 756.19.
Insider Transactions at Mattioli Woods
In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ian Mattioli acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 796 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £1,194 ($1,551.46). Company insiders own 16.03% of the company’s stock.
Mattioli Woods Company Profile
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
