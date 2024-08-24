Maverick Protocol Price Up 40% Over Last Week (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 40% higher against the dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $68.69 million and $6.03 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.21206872 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $6,152,479.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

