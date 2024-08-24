MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $337.18

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 337.18 ($4.38) and traded as low as GBX 315 ($4.09). MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 315 ($4.09), with a volume of 3,533 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £346.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,203.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 336.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 343.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a current ratio of 14.31.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

