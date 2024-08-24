McAdam LLC Buys 2,263 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,851. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

