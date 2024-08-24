McAdam LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,831,000. Diversified LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after purchasing an additional 938,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,649,000 after purchasing an additional 729,602 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.52. 2,488,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,457. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

