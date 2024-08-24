McAdam LLC Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 54.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $503.07. The company had a trading volume of 289,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $515.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.84 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,279 shares of company stock worth $22,792,225. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.