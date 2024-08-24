McAdam LLC Purchases 12,085 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $123,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,167 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,697,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,885 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,978,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,866,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,440,927. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.