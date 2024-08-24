McAdam LLC Purchases 165,901 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,901 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 11.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McAdam LLC owned 1.20% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $184,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 383,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,729. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

