McAdam LLC Purchases 1,758 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 81,799 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $6,705,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 287,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 1,743.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 226,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in UWM by 134.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UWMC. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,177. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $909.90 million, a P/E ratio of 317.17 and a beta of 1.63.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

