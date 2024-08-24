McAdam LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McAdam LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $193.57. 518,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $193.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

