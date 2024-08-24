McAdam LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,361,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,320,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,447,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $202.63. The company had a trading volume of 48,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,312. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $204.72.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

