McAdam LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,585,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,585,000 after acquiring an additional 122,587 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,129,000 after purchasing an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,742,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,567,000 after buying an additional 123,628 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276,387 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $5.58 on Friday, reaching $167.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.01. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

