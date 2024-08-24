Medicure (CVE:MPH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as low as C$1.01. Medicure shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Medicure Stock Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

