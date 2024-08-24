Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 2,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Mercari Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.
About Mercari
Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.
