Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells $149,453.31 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $149,453.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,634.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 531,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,725. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,208,000 after purchasing an additional 325,549 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $3,684,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 130,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

