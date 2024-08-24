Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Metahero has a market cap of $21.01 million and approximately $957,533.96 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001489 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002253 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005669 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.