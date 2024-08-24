Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,681,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,154 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,535,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,332,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.85. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.52.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

