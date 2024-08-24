Mina Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Mina has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $587.07 million and $19.33 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000095 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00247748 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,181,813,095 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,566,661 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,181,699,362.8400393 with 1,148,361,563.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.50844935 USD and is up 6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $23,547,252.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

