MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $3,542,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.63.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,325 shares of company stock worth $280,131. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.68. 571,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average of $124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

