Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LINE. Scotiabank began coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued an inline rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lineage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Lineage Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LINE stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. Lineage has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Lineage Company Profile

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

