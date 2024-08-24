MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Trading 5.7% Higher

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.26. 6,311,591 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 1,965,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSP Recovery

In other news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 360,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Further Reading

