My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.22. 573,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,226. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

