My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,928 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.96. The company had a trading volume of 600,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,503. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

