My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $466,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,148. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

