My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

EMR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.73. 1,444,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,309. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

