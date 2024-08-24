My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,226 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,601,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 193,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. 8,030,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,924,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

