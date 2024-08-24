My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,900 SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $846,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $195,453,000.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS SEIQ traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. 18,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.096 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th.

(Free Report)

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.