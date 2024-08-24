Nano Hits One Day Volume of $2.49 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Nano has a market cap of $137.80 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,947.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.05 or 0.00567726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00102964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.00271709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00032149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00040962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00073782 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

