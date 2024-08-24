NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.16

Shares of NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and traded as high as $37.00. NASB Financial shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 1,509 shares traded.

NASB Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $273.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter. NASB Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 18.62%.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.