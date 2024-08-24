Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.74

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.74 and last traded at $123.60, with a volume of 373194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Natera Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $181,104.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,555,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,891 shares of company stock valued at $11,136,249. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 1,073.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natera by 15.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

