National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.49

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as high as $12.89. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 23,962 shares changing hands.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

