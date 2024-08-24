National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.49

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as high as $12.89. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 23,962 shares changing hands.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.