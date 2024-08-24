National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $129.11. National HealthCare shares last traded at $129.06, with a volume of 25,281 shares changing hands.

National HealthCare Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 9,150.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

