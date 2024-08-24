Navcoin Price Hits $0.0427 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,601.22 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00083840 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00018641 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008150 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.