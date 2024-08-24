Needham & Company LLC Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $280.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.00.

NYSE:FN opened at $267.35 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $146.65 and a 12 month high of $278.38. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.21.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

