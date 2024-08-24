New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,403,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $19,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,381,000 after acquiring an additional 332,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,779,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 537,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NJR shares. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

NJR opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,596. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

