New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 246,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,236,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of GE Vernova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $4.20 on Friday, hitting $181.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,354. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $190.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.39.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

