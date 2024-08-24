New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 314,486 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,304,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,486 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $495,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.65. 4,199,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,027,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average is $113.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $459.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.