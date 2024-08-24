New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,471 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $62,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,260,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CME Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after buying an additional 3,069,806 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,443,000 after buying an additional 1,309,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,563,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 1.2 %

CME traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.03. The stock had a trading volume of 361,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,840. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

