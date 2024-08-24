New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $56,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.64. 1,658,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,622. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

