New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $54,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,341,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after acquiring an additional 699,615 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,361,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after acquiring an additional 395,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.76. 170,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,802. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.20 and a 200 day moving average of $364.63. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $429.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

